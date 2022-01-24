Contrasting Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) & Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Goosehead Insurance and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 2 4 0 2.43 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $157.14, indicating a potential upside of 67.82%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 5.41% -17.73% 3.65% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 29.63 $9.29 million $0.38 246.43 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.00 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Tian Ruixiang on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

