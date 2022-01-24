Contrasting NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NTT DATA and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.29 $722.33 million $0.70 28.64 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 40.55 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NTT DATA and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 4.36% 9.43% 3.73% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NTT DATA beats The Glimpse Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

