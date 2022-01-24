ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $173.05

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 173.05 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 174.45 ($2.38), with a volume of 96893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.70 ($2.37).

Several research analysts have commented on CTEC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.91) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.21) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.46).

The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.67.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

