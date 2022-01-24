Convex Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Billion (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $27.27 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $27.39 or 0.00075930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.70 or 0.06594186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.94 or 0.99762270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 82,327,524 coins and its circulating supply is 47,385,180 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.