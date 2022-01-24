Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23).

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

BLDP opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.