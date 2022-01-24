Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading Down 2.9%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$4.04. 11,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 46,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of C$148.55 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

