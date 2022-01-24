Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 3669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 744,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 197,928 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 61,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.