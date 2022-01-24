Cosmos Price Tops $33.95 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.95 or 0.00099010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $9.72 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.34 or 1.00104567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022678 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00027971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00432324 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

