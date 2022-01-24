CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $68.63

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.63 and last traded at $68.63, with a volume of 5980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.