Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.3% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $481.44. 56,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

