Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.69. 48,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,512. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $537.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

