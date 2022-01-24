Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.16

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 37389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

