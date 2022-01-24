Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.99

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 9568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,328 shares of company stock worth $6,352,651 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $61,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

