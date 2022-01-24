Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,959,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,932,000 after purchasing an additional 537,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

