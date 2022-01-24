Cowen Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $42.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 445,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,213,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $38.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 631,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $4,193,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $11,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.