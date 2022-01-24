Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

CR traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.01. 394,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.