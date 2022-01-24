Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches Market Cap of $24.25 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $24.25 million and $22.42 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $39.35 or 0.00107518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00042490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

