CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $253,994.99 and $40,206.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CREDIT alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.