Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €253.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €253.00 ($287.50) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €285.00 ($323.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

