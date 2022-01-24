Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 111 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 111 target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SREN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

