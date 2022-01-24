Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.02

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 323313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
Recommended Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.