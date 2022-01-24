Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.02

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 323313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

