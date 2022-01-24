Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €108.00 ($122.73) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.47 ($132.35).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Puma has a 1 year low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

