Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.90

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 18619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

