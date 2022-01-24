Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 25,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$3.03. 1,620,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,054. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.59 and a one year high of C$3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$75.63 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.40.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

