Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 11.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares fell 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.05. 3,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Cricut alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,346,259 shares of company stock worth $32,039,958 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $9,213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.