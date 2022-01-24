Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 11.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares fell 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.05. 3,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,346,259 shares of company stock worth $32,039,958 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $9,213,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.