Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $20.93

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $18.31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 1,562 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,630 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

