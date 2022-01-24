Critical Survey: Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) & Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Reliant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 4.11 $19.22 million $1.89 14.01 Reliant Bancorp $151.83 million 3.88 $31.41 million $3.03 11.72

Reliant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Reliant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens & Northern pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Reliant Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and Reliant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 26.97% 10.42% 1.35% Reliant Bancorp 29.30% 15.37% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens & Northern and Reliant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Reliant Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Reliant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.13%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats Citizens & Northern on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit throughout the United States. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

