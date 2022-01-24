Critical Survey: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) & Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meten EdtechX Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Meten EdtechX Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,616.25%. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.74%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Risk and Volatility

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 17.24% 29.78% 11.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.39 -$62.99 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $293.10 million 0.62 $48.56 million $1.74 3.88

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare & Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

