Critical Survey: TeraWulf (WULF) & Its Competitors

TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TeraWulf to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TeraWulf and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -53.41 TeraWulf Competitors $965.21 million -$1.93 million 16.36

TeraWulf’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf Competitors 688 3229 4983 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 54.41%. Given TeraWulf’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% TeraWulf Competitors -38.70% -1,534.82% -9.46%

Summary

TeraWulf rivals beat TeraWulf on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

