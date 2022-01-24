Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down to $18.86

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $17.01. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 3,215 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

The stock has a market cap of $692.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

