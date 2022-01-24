CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.18.

CRWD stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.27. 8,757,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.14. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

