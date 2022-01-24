Crowns (CWS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

