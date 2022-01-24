Crust (CRU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008125 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

