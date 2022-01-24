Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.79

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.79 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 1507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,420,798. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cryoport by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cryoport by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,651 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

