CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $6.16 on Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $523,246.88 and approximately $5,566.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00016929 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00101123 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.06 or 1.00033552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00028487 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00426246 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

