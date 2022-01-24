Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches Market Cap of $142,721.84

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $142,721.84 and $655.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

