CryptoEnergy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. CryptoEnergy has a market cap of $28,816.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006133 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

