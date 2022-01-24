CryptoTask Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,679.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $265,740.68 and approximately $47,679.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,253,207 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

