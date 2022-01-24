Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Shares of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.21. Cue Health shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 15,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

