Curate Price Reaches $1.86 on Top Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Curate has a market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00005052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Curate Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,341,695 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

