Curecoin (CURE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $370.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00298053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,430,005 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

