CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $66,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 616,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 121,499 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 160,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,557,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,836,000 after purchasing an additional 675,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.05. The company had a trading volume of 295,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

