CWV Chain Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $10,892.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.05 or 0.06613519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,271.33 or 0.99699129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006368 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.