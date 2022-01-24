CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.29. The company had a trading volume of 508,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

