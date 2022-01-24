Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Stock Price Down 25%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) shares traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

