D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.27.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

