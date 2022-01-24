DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.22.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

HWC stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $111,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

