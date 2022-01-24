DA Davidson Comments on F.N.B. Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.