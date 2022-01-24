Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.22

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 48083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

