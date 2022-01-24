Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

DTRUY opened at $18.44 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

